SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,216,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $135.42 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

