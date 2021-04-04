SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 603.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,763,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,821 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,690,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,657,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

