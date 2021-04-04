SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,582 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

