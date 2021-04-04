SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,056 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,282,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,943,000 after acquiring an additional 389,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.93. The company has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

