SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,033 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $180.97 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

