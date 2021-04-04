SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,329 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,628,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $178.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $91.93 and a 1-year high of $178.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

