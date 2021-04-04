SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.45.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $608.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

