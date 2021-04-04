SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post sales of $340.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.50 million. SM Energy posted sales of $355.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

