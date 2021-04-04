SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $5,205.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 681% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

