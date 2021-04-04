Smith Moore & CO. Sells 763 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

