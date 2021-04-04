Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Snap posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,406,065 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,155,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,405,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. Snap has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.