SnowGem Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 99.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.