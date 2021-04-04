SOMESING Price Up 57.2% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $31.73 million and $91.94 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.49 or 0.00309872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00092667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.42 or 0.00751972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028354 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.