Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

