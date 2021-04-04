Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Financial Survey

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 14.18% 7.95% 0.71% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 3.45 $27.86 million $3.58 13.30 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Lifestore Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through ten retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; two retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.