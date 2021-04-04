Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

