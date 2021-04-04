Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Spark Power Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.13 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.