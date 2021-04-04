SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,852 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000.

SPTL opened at $39.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

