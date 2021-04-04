SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 1,453.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.41% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33.

