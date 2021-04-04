SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

