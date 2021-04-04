Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,535,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.90 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

