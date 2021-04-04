Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 27,315 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 315.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Arch Resources worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $272,000.

Arch Resources stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

