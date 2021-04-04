Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 26,911 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

EAT opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

