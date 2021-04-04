Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 171.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,792.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 81,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $102.48.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

