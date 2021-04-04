Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $17,185,000. Pennant Investors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 596.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,231 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

DISH stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

