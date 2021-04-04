Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

BNTX opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of -1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.