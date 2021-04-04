Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

