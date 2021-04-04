Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

