Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Update

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Standex International stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Standex International has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

