Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 663,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,524. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

