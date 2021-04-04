Steem Trading 45% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 45% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $443.97 million and approximately $53.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,494.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.76 or 0.00958648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00395360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00058049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,353,231 coins and its circulating supply is 369,379,137 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

