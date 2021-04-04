SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,379.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $550.05 or 0.00937365 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

