Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Given New $3.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

There is no company description available for Steppe Gold Ltd.

