Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,832 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $96.65 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

