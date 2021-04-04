Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,499 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of AMC Networks worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $53.56 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

