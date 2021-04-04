Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

