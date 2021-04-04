Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $823.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

