Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.