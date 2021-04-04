Stifel Financial Corp Sells 32,026 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

