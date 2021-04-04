STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of STM opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

