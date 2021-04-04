STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.68 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

