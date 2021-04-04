Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,136 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Stratasys worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 75.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Stratasys stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

