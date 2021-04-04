Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Wednesday. Stratec has a 1-year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1-year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.15.

Stratec Company Profile

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.