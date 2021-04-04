Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $123.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

