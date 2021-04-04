Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $127.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.97 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $4,784,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $630,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

