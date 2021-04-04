Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

SMFG opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.