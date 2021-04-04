Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.