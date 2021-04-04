Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

