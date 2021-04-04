SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

