sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.97 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.00696262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027828 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

